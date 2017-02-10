Newsvine

Bipartisan calls for Conway investigation after Ivanka Trump plug - CNNPolitics.com

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, was "counseled" after promoting Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessory brand during an interview from the White House Thursday morning, as members of both parties are now calling for a review of whether the comments broke government rules.

