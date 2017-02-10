Watch: South Carolina alligator's orange color a mystery - UPI.com

An alligator in a South Carolina neighborhood has been nicknamed "Rusty" and the "Trump-a-gator" due to its unusual orange color.
The alligator, estimated at 4-5 feet long, has become famous on social media after local residents photographed it swimming in the retention ponds at Tanner Plantation in Hanahan.
