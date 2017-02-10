Sessions sworn in as attorney general as Trump signs orders to increase police powers - World Socialist Web Site

On Thursday morning, Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions was sworn in as attorney general, with President Donald Trump looking on approvingly, marking the ascendance of an avowed opponent of democratic rights to the office ostensibly tasked with protecting them.

The US Senate confirmed Sessions on Wednesday in a 52-47 vote, with Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia joining Republicans to see the nomination through.

After being sworn in, Sessions said he would direct his offices to end immigrant “lawlessness,” counter “an increased threat from terrorism,” and beat back an alleged growth of violent crime. He described the latter as a “dangerous permanent trend,” though data on violent crime demonstrates that it is at its lowest level in decades.

This is coded language for a major increase in US police powers to target the entire working class.