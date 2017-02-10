The resistance: 1, Ivanka Trump: 0 | Jamie Peck | Opinion | The Guardian

Ivanka Trump spent the election trying to pull off a delicate balancing act: campaigning for an authoritarian demagogue while simultaneously hawking sensible office clothes to women. Now, those contradictions have caught up with her: Nordstrom and others have dropped her toxic brand. Her father’s reaction, predictably, was: so unfair!
But it’s not.
