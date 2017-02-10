The week in patriarchy: women have a new catchphrase – persist. And we will | Jessica Valenti | World news | The Guardian

So who else is shopping at Nordstrom this weekend?

As the upside-down world that is our current political reality continued this week, the president of the United States spent his time chastising a department store chain for not carrying his daughter’s crappy clothes. If that in itself didn’t raise alarm bells about the appropriate use of presidential power, Donald Trump then retweeted the message from the official @POTUS account.

A few days later, Kellyanne Conway, who sold her soul for the price of a hideous Gucci jacket, went on national television and told viewers that they should go out and shop for Ivanka’s clothing - a clear ethics violation.

At least she didn’t make up a terrorist attack. Oh, wait ...