Elizabeth Warren's Senate Impugning Is a Donation to Possible 2020 Bid | Fortune.com

On Tuesday night, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cut off Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as she spoke against Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as attorney general, accusing her of breaking Senate rules.

“The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama,” McConnell said, referring to Warren's reading of past statements against Sessions by figures like Coretta Scott King. He then set up a series of roll-call votes on Warren’s conduct that resulted in a rebuke of Warren that was passed with a party-line 49-43 vote. The measure will keep Warren from speaking during the remainder of the debate on Sessions' nomination.