Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 185 Seeds: 4871 Comments: 71808 Since: Jan 2009

4,000 Women Want to Run for Office Since Donald Trump's Election | Fortune.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: fortune.com
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:06 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Since Election Day in the U.S., story after story has profiled women who—motivated by President Donald Trump's victory or the broader political climate—have voiced interest in running for office.

On Monday, Emily's List, the political action committee that supports pro-choice Democratic women, released some hard numbers to back up that anecdotal evidence. Since Trump won the White House on November 8, more than 4,000 women have reached out to the organization to say they may want to seek elected office—that's quadruple the number of women Emily's List had heard from in the past 22 months combined and includes 1,660 inquiries since inauguration day alone.

Those figures are unprecedented in the organization's 32-year history, press secretary Rachel Thomas told Fortune. The demand is so great that Emily's List is tweaking the way it operates.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor