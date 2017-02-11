4,000 Women Want to Run for Office Since Donald Trump's Election | Fortune.com

Since Election Day in the U.S., story after story has profiled women who—motivated by President Donald Trump's victory or the broader political climate—have voiced interest in running for office.

On Monday, Emily's List, the political action committee that supports pro-choice Democratic women, released some hard numbers to back up that anecdotal evidence. Since Trump won the White House on November 8, more than 4,000 women have reached out to the organization to say they may want to seek elected office—that's quadruple the number of women Emily's List had heard from in the past 22 months combined and includes 1,660 inquiries since inauguration day alone.

Those figures are unprecedented in the organization's 32-year history, press secretary Rachel Thomas told Fortune. The demand is so great that Emily's List is tweaking the way it operates.