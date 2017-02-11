Newsvine

Trump labor nominee said 40% of his workers were once undocumented - Feb. 8, 2017

SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:17 PM
Donald Trump's nominee for Labor Secretary, fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, has in the past said that a large number of his employees were in the country illegally.

The CKE restaurants executive made the comments, reviewed by CNN's KFile, while speaking about how the E-Verify system--a database that enables businesses to check the citizenship status of their prospective employees--made it easier for his company to comply with the law. The news comes after Puzder admitted in a statement Tuesday to having employed an undocumented maid for years.

