Nordstrom stock defies Trump - Feb. 9, 2017

If President Trump is trying to hurt Nordstrom, it appears he's failed.

The company's stock price has climbed more than 7% since Trump lashed out at the company on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The president claimed his daughter, Ivanka, "has been treated so unfairly" by Nordstrom (JWN) because the company decided last week to stop carrying clothes and accessories from her fashion label. The company has said it parted ways with the Ivanka Trump brand due to declining sales.

After the Twitter blast, Nordstrom stock dipped slightly before it began climbing -- and Thursday it reached its highest point so far this month. The company's stock price surpassed the $46 mark Thursday and ended the day at $45.55 per share. Just before Trump posted his Twitter attack, Nordstrom's stock price was at $42.65.