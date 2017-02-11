Elizabeth Warren Probes Lloyd Blankfein over Donald Trump | Fortune.com

Did Goldman Sachs sway President Donald Trump's decision to sign an executive order that could weaken the Dodd-Frank Act?

That's one of several questions Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) posed in a Thursday letter to Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein. The letter notes Trump's cabinet is full of Goldman Sachs alumni. Gary Cohn, for example, left Goldman to head up President Trump's National Economic Council.

"Mr. Trump released two executive orders with Mr. Cohn at his side, both from the Wall Street wish list: one promised to roll back Dodd-Frank rules put in place after the 2008 Financial Crisis, and another put in place a process that could eliminate new requirements that investment advisers act in their clients' best interests," the two Senators wrote.