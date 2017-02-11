Trump tweets: 'Our legal system is broken!' | TheHill

President Trump on Saturday morning increased his attacks on the judiciary, declaring on Twitter that “our legal system is broken!”
“Our legal system is broken! "77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries." (WT) SO DANGEROUS!” he tweeted, quoting a Washington Times article published Thursday.
