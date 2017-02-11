Trump tweets: 'Our legal system is broken!' | TheHill

Newsvine

Trump tweets: 'Our legal system is broken!'

President Trump on Saturday morning increased his attacks on the judiciary, declaring on Twitter that “our legal system is broken!”
 
“Our legal system is broken! "77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries." (WT)  SO DANGEROUS!” he tweeted, quoting a Washington Times article published Thursday.

