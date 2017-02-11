States find new ways to troll Trump - POLITICO

A California lawmaker is demanding Melania Trump’s immigration records. New Hampshire lawmakers have introduced a resolution demanding a federal probe into Trump University and “illegal financial or business dealings in which President TRUMP may have been involved.”

In Illinois, legislators are calling for an investigation into “Russian interference” in the 2016 election — they’ve also drafted a formal invitation to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, inviting him to their chambers to speak about the potential ill-effect that a border wall could have on Mexico-Illinois relations.

In case it wasn’t clear, blue-state legislatures are not only in full frontal rebellion against President Donald Trump, they’re trolling him.