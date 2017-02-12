Opinion: Trump's Rhetoric Implies the U.S. Constitution is Disgraceful

It is generally expected, and should damn well be demanded, that before a winning candidate for any political office is officially sworn in that they demonstrate a better than rudimentary comprehension of the U.S. Constitution. They do, in fact, swear to a deity to uphold and support the document that informs how the government functions. It is unclear, still, if Donald Trump has ever even perused the nation’s founding, and sustaining, document because he exhibits the traits of a failing seventh grade student who never opened a book or completed daily homework when it comes to how government works according to the dictates of the U.S. Constitution..

What is particularly troubling is that despite Trump surrounding himself with trusted advisors who do understand the Constitution, the man in the Oval Office has shown blatant animus for the document he swore an oath on two bibles to uphold. In fact, over three short weeks in office Trump has demonstrated that he does comprehend how the government is supposed to work according to the Constitution, but like everything unrelated to praising Donald Trump, he rejects it as “disgraceful.”