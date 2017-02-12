Now Under Armour Has a Trump Problem, Too - Bloomberg

The top executive at Under Armour Inc. is a fan of Donald Trump. His top athletes aren’t. Let the fireworks begin.

Three of the clothing company’s biggest names spoke out against Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank after he publicly praised the Republican president, declaring on CNBC that Trump is a “real asset for the country.” Plank is a member of the administration’s American Manufacturing Council.

“I agree with that description,” NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Under Armour's most prized sneaker pitchman, told the Mercury News, “if you remove the et’” from asset. On Thursday, Misty Copeland, a star ballet dancer prominently featured in Under Armour advertising, came out against Plank’s statements in a post on Instagram. Copeland said she spoke at length with the CEO and hoped the company would take public action to promote inclusivity.