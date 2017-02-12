Never leave a key in a classified lockbag in the presence of non-cleared people. @MartinHeinrich [photo] Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:52 AM trumppoliticsoval-officesecurity-breachkey-in-classified-lock-bagnon-secured-people Discuss: ! Never leave a key in a classified lockbag in the presence of non-cleared people. #Classified101 (Original Photo @AP https://wpo.st/sAia2 )Wasn't there some kind of an issue with *possibly* classified material the GOP was enraged about last year? If only I could recall...🤔As Comey would say--this is extremely reckless and careless!!For the last time, son. There were emails... Save keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment