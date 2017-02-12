Newsvine

Never leave a key in a classified lockbag in the presence of non-cleared people. @MartinHeinrich [photo]

By Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:52 AM
Article Photo

Never leave a key in a classified lockbag in the presence of non-cleared people. #Classified101 (Original Photo @AP https://wpo.st/sAia2 )

Article Photo

Wasn't there some kind of an issue with *possibly* classified material the GOP was enraged about last year? If only I could recall...🤔

Article Photo

As Comey would say--this is extremely reckless and careless!!

Article Photo

For the last time, son. There were emails...

 

