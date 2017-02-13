xHamster redirects traffic from Utah to sex ed videos to protest abstinence-only education

The porn website xHamster on Tuesday announced it would redirect all traffic to the site from Utah to PG-13 sex education videos, after state lawmakers voted to strike down a bill that would have allowed parents to opt in to comprehensive sex education.

Monday, the Utah House Education Committee voted 12-2 against HB 215, which would have allowed parents to decide whether or not their children obtained an “evidence-based” comprehensive sex education focused on reducing the number of sexual partners and increasing use of contraceptives. As it stands now, Utah law prohibits teachers from advocating or encouraging “the use of contraceptive methods or devices” and bars educators from discussing “the intricacies of intercourse, sexual stimulation or erotic behavior.”