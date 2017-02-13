Newsvine

Pres. Trump and Republican Party post phony quote to celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday

Pres. Abraham Lincoln never said, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years,” but don’t tell Pres. Donald Trump and the Republican Party that.

TheHill.com reported that Trump posted the phony quote to Instagram while the official Republican Party Twitter account (@GOP) posted the quote to Twitter on, according to Gizmodo.

