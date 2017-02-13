Newsvine

Michael Flynn resigns over contacts with Russia

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Mon Feb 13, 2017
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday amid controversy surrounding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States, reported CNN.

On Monday, CNN learned that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Michael Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

