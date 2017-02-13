National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday amid controversy surrounding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States, reported CNN.
On Monday, CNN learned that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Michael Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.
Michael Flynn resigns over contacts with Russia
