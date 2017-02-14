Kremlin concerned Trump may be more 'unpredictable' than they had bargained for: report

While there are still suspicions that the Russian government had a hand in the election of President Donald Trump, Kremlin policymakers are beginning to see problems with the newly-elected president’s administration that could unsettle the world in ways that were previously limited to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Foreign Policy, the election of Trump was once seen as “a divine gift,” but now that he is in power they’re not so sure.

While Kremilin policymakers preferred Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — who has a far more contentious relationship with Putin — Trump’s radical reorganization of the U.S. government, without regard to long term outcomes, robs Putin of his ability to keep the rest of the world on edge.