Rep. Collins: 'It's just time to move on' from Flynn controversy - POLITICO

Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican and ally of President Donald Trump, tried to sweep aside controversy over the resignation of the White House’s national security adviser on Tuesday, saying that he thinks “it’s just time to move on.”

Michael Flynn, a retired general, lasted just 24 days in the national security role thanks to reports that he had improperly discussed Obama administration-issued sanctions on Russia with the country’s ambassador before Trump’s inauguration and may have lied about it.