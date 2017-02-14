Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 186 Seeds: 4893 Comments: 72023 Since: Jan 2009

Rep. Collins: 'It's just time to move on' from Flynn controversy - POLITICO

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican and ally of President Donald Trump, tried to sweep aside controversy over the resignation of the White House’s national security adviser on Tuesday, saying that he thinks “it’s just time to move on.”

Michael Flynn, a retired general, lasted just 24 days in the national security role thanks to reports that he had improperly discussed Obama administration-issued sanctions on Russia with the country’s ambassador before Trump’s inauguration and may have lied about it.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor