Iowa Republican threatens teacher with arrest for speaking her mind

This weekend I called one of our Iowa legislators, Norlin Mommsen, and told him my concerns for the proposed changes to Chapter 20. I told him he needed to vote "no" to these changes and that if he didn't, I would remember it at election time. I have since found out that apparently, in his opinion, this was threatening to him. First of all, when I tried to call him I didn’t get through or even have an opportunity to leave a message. Then this morning I was finally able to leave a quick message. I said, “I am Mary Jo Petersen and I would like you to give me a call back to talk about the changes to Chapter 20. Please vote no. If you don’t, I will remember at the election.”