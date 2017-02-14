Russia Starting To Worry That Trump Will Be Impeached Or Assassinated

Everything seems to be coming to a head when it comes to the Trump White House’s alleged ties with the Russian government. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned less than a month into his job following reports that he was vulnerable to blackmail by the Kremlin. His departure has been followed by some Russian officials tossing around the word “Russophobia” while defending Flynn. And a new Foreign Policy report (with full analysis) digs deep into why Russia may regret its now inextricable ties to the Trump administration.

All of this follows the conclusion by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia hacked the DNC in an effort to get Trump elected. The Kremlin reportedly celebrated Trump’s victory as “a divine gift,” but now, “political elites in Moscow have stopped cheering.” They realize that Russia is irrevocably tied to Trump’s success or failure as president, and they’re worried that the latter will drag them down, too.