Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 187 Seeds: 4899 Comments: 72066 Since: Jan 2009

House GOP stymies investigations into Russian infiltration at highest level of government

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

House Oversight chair Jason Chaffetz, House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes refuse to investigate administration's Russian ties.

“Espionage? What espionage?”

House Republicans can hang their hats on the refusal of their key oversight committees to investigate a subject which places our national security in grave danger:

The infiltration of the Executive branch at the highest levels by officials working on behalf of Russian interests.

Both Jason Chaffetz, chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Devin Nunes, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, have ruled out investigating

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor