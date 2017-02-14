House GOP stymies investigations into Russian infiltration at highest level of government

House Oversight chair Jason Chaffetz, House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes refuse to investigate administration's Russian ties.

“Espionage? What espionage?”

House Republicans can hang their hats on the refusal of their key oversight committees to investigate a subject which places our national security in grave danger:

The infiltration of the Executive branch at the highest levels by officials working on behalf of Russian interests.

Both Jason Chaffetz, chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Devin Nunes, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, have ruled out investigating