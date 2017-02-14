Trump, GOP, & language of abusers (with images, tweets) Â· jwilcox79 Â· Storify

...she persisted. 🗽 @leahmcelrath

The Trump candidacy is a PRODUCT of decades of GOP rhetoric devaluing women and girls, especially WoC.He's not an aberration.

One of the ways the GOP has devalued women throughout my adult life has been by using Hillary Clinton as a surrogate for us all.

The myth of a demonic Hillary Clinton dovetailed with the myths of the "welfare queens" and "unwed mothers" used by the GOP to demonize WoC.

All of this GOP rhetoric is faux-outrage, not actual empathy.It's manipulation designed to woo certain women into downballot GOP voting.

GOP policies do NOT support women, girls, or families.Their legislative and governing actions belie their now-pandering language.