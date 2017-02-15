Newsvine

Coast Guard Tracking Russian Spy Ship Near U.S. Navy Submarine Base In Groton - Hartford Courant

The military tracked a Russian spy ship moving up the East Coast to within 30 miles of the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton Wednesday and some political figures called the maneuver another aggressive action by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We've been in touch with the Navy early this morning," U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, told The Courant. "They are watching it like a hawk. At this point there's not a violation of international waters. Unless that happens you aren't going to see any aggressive push-back, but it's something that has us on high alert."

