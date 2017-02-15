Newsvine

Russian 'Lawmakers' Howl At Loss Of Their Pal Flynn; Putin Tells Them to Shut Up.

The reaction of so-called Russian “lawmakers” to the abrupt resignation of Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn may have gotten a little out of control. Speechifying from assorted rubberstampskaya commenced immediately upon the story’s breaking, with each Russian oligarchian tool expressing his outrage and indignation.

First out of the box was a guy named (I kid you not) Leonid Slutskiy:

Under these circumstances, my conclusion is that the real target in this scheme is Russian-American relations and the general trust in the new administration,” Slutskiy said.  “It is obvious that Flynn had to submit his resignation under certain pressure. But President Trump accepted it. The chosen pretext was Flynn’s contact with the Russian ambassador, even though this is normal diplomatic practice,” he noted.

