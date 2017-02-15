Newsvine

Chaffetz asks Justice Department watchdog to probe Flynn leaks | Fox News

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz told Fox News' "The First 100 Days" Wednesday night that he would ask the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate leaks of classified information that led to the resignation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Utah Republican told host Martha MacCallum that "no matter where you are on the political spectrum, you cannot have classified information migrating out into a non-classified setting."

