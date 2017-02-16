Newsvine

Republican Icon John McCain Calls White House 'Dysfunctional' (VIDEO)

You know things are looking dicey when even a Republican stalwart is melting down over the chaos in the White House.

Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona is the Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee. As such, he is closely involved with the National Security Council (NSC).

The Senator has served in the House and Senate since 1982. He’s seen a lot of Presidents come and go, and he knows that its all supposed to look like.

That’s why his comments in the past few days have been so striking. Even the staunchly conservative Arizona Senator has come very close to admitting that the President and his crew are totally bonkers.

