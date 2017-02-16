- James Mattis says Russia may have interfered in US election
- US 'not in a position' for military cooperation with Russia
- Remarks will be seen as a blow to Moscow's hopes for improving US relations
- Comes amid reports Russian media told to stop fawning over President Trump
US politics: James Mattis says 'little doubt' that Russia meddled in election, as Kremlin tells media to stop fawning over Donald Trump
