Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 189 Seeds: 4915 Comments: 72206 Since: Jan 2009

Pentagon might propose sending ground troops to Syria - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Defense Department might propose that the US send conventional ground combat forces into northern Syria for the first time to speed up the fight against ISIS, CNN has learned.

"It's possible that you may see conventional forces hit the ground in Syria for some period of time," one defense official told CNN.
But the official emphasized that any decision is ultimately up to President Donald Trump, who has ordered his defense secretary to come up with a proposal to combat ISIS before the end of the month.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor