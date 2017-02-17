Reince Priebus, facing growing criticism and calls for his ouster, is racing to bring order to a White House that looks to be spiraling out of control.
After weeks of West Wing turmoil and critiques from President Donald Trump himself, the chief of staff is scrambling to impose a more traditional approach on a White House that is anything but, according to more than a dozen administration aides and others close to Priebus.
Reince Priebus scrambles to bring order out of disorder - POLITICO
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:21 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment