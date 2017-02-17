The Trump administration is considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants, including millions living nowhere near the Mexico border, according to a draft memo obtained by The Associated Press.
The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.
AP: Trump admin considers using 100,000 National Guard troops for immigration raids - CBS News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:04 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment