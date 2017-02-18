Newsvine

Outdoor trade show leaving Utah over public lands stance

A lucrative outdoor trade show that's been staged in Salt Lake City for two decades announced Thursday it will be leaving Utah over the latest disagreement with state leaders about their stance on public lands.

The Outdoor Retailer show made the announcement just hours after a conference call intended to smooth discord between industry leaders and Gov. Gary Herbert ended with both sides disappointed.

Herbert's office called it offensive that the show won't even let Utah bid for future shows after so many years of support. Utah's Democratic chairman meanwhile blamed the state's GOP's "far-right agenda" for costing the state the $45 million in direct spending the show brings annually.

