45 Senate and House members introduce bill requiring Trump to disclose foreign business interests

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden (D-WA) and House Representative Richard Neal (D-MA) have introduced legislation, along with 45 other members, that would force the president to disclose his foreign business interests and ties before being allowed to take any trade actions in his capacity as commander and chief.

“Americans have a right to know if the President is looking out for the good of the country or just his own bottom line when he negotiates a trade deal, decides whether or not to enforce our trade laws, or decides whether to cut tariffs on imports from a developing country,” Wyden said. “Trump has business interests around the world, but he continues to keep the full nature of those ties secret.”