Trump puts his inner Klansman on full display against Jake Turx

ake Turx is a newly minted White House correspondent for a publication that has never before had a seat in the White House press corps: Ami Magazine, an Orthodox Jewish weekly based in Brooklyn. He is a singular presence in the briefing room: a young Hasidic Jew with side curls tucked behind his ears and a skullcap embroidered with his Twitter handle.

I don't think its any accident Trump treated reporters Jake Turx, Jim Acosta, and April Ryan like trash at his press conference. His supporters saw him doing what they would love to do to Jews, Blacks, and Latinos: being a complete douchebag. 

