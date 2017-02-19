Outcry over male-only Ikea catalogue released in Israel - The Local

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has been criticized after a special version of one of its catalogues featuring no women was released in Israel, echoing a similar case in Saudi Arabia from 2012.



The new catalogue was first flagged up by Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, which reported that members of strictly Orthodox Haredi communities in the country had received a special version of the Ikea catalogue in the post.

The catalogue features pictures of boys and men, but "unlike the standard Ikea catalogue, no daughters, sisters or mothers accompany those fathers and sons," the newspaper noted.