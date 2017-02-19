Swedes baffled by Trump's 'last night in Sweden' comment - The Local

In a speech on Saturday, US President Donald Trump suggested that something had happened ‘last night in Sweden” – prompting baffled Swedes to take to Twitter and other social media wondering what on earth the American leader might have been referring to.



The Swedish twittersphere went nuts on Saturday, with #LastNightInSweden quickly becoming one of the most popular hashtags after Trump appeared to justify the controversial US travel ban targeting seven Muslim countries by claiming some sort of incident had happened in Sweden.

“When you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden – Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden!,” the American leader told a Florida rally.

Only nothing had happened in Sweden.