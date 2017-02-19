Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 189 Seeds: 4940 Comments: 72388 Since: Jan 2009

Swedes baffled by Trump's 'last night in Sweden' comment - The Local

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: thelocal.se
Seeded on Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:04 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In a speech on Saturday, US President Donald Trump suggested that something had happened ‘last night in Sweden” – prompting baffled Swedes to take to Twitter and other social media wondering what on earth the American leader might have been referring to.

The Swedish twittersphere went nuts on Saturday, with #LastNightInSweden quickly becoming one of the most popular hashtags after Trump appeared to justify the controversial US travel ban targeting seven Muslim countries by claiming some sort of incident had happened in Sweden.

“When you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden – Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden!,” the American leader told a Florida rally.

Only nothing had happened in Sweden.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor