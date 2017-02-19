Daily targeted in cyberattack after exposing 'fake news factory' - The Local

Swedish daily Eskilstuna-Kuriren was targeted in a major cyberattack on Friday after exposing a so-called fake news factory which creates its stories by getting influential people to give soundbites which are then heavily edited and presented as “quotes”.



Jörgen Bröms, head of digital development at Eskilstuna-Kuriren, said the newspaper had been targeted in denial-of-service type of attack, with the aim of overloading the website and making it inaccessible.

“A bunch of requests are made at the same time with the purpose of bringing the website down. It looks as though a lot of people are visiting it at once,” he said, noting that “it’s impossible to track such attacks.”