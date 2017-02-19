Trump fanatic publicly encourages lynch-style arrest of Obama—with 'pitchforks and torches'

Religious Right activist and “Fake Christian” David Daubenmire calls Donald Trump’s election a miracle and the greatest evangelical vote in history. Now he’s calling for violence against former President Barack Obama.

This past week, during this his live show Pass The Salt, Daubenmire accuses President Obama of being a traitor who has a desire to destroy America. The extremist says the former president put things into place things meant to undermine Donald Trump's presidency. Daubenmire tells his followers that “we are at war” and encourages them to get pitchforks and torches and “go to town” and arrest Barack Obama.