Media Bites Back: Newspaper Threatens Defamation Suit for GOP Senator Calling Them "Fake News"

“Fake News” is a very real thing. It is the publication of hoaxes, propaganda, and disinformation purporting to be real news with the deliberate intent to mislead. Many fake news websites originate from Russia, Macedonia, and Romania.

What it is NOT is an editorial from a respected, established newspaper entitled “Better open records”, which supports a bill to give journalists better access to government records.

The Daily Sentinel, which is the local newspaper for Grand Junction, CO, urged moving forward with the bill and called on State Senator Ray Scott to quit delaying the bill and bring it up for a vote. Their exact words were: “We call on our own Sen. Scott to announce a new committee hearing date and move this bill forward.”