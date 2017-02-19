Newsvine

Malcolm Nance: Trump Adviser Stephen Miller is 'Baby Goebbels'

Article Photo

Former Intelligence officer Malcolm Nance is quickly becoming one of my favorite commentators.  Friday’s panel discussion on Bill Maher was it’s usual back and forth with people talking over one another, and some raised voices…  Toward the end of the heated discussion, the subject turned to Stephen Miller.  Mr. Nance casually joined the discussion about Mr. Miller and in amongst the chaos  he referred to Miller as “baby Goebbels”.  I immediately fell out of my chair laughing!

