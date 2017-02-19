'That's what they have in dictatorships': Chris Wallace rips Priebus for wanting a 'state-run media'

A combative Chris Wallace called out Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus Sunday morning over his attempts to dismiss reports of Russian involvement in the president’s campaign as “fake news.”

The Fox News Sunday host, who earlier attacked Trump over referring to the media as “the enemy of the people,” went after Priebus early, at one time lecturing him, “You don’t get to tell us what to do any more than Barack Obama did. Barack Obama whined about Fox News all the time, but I gotta say, he never said we were an enemy of the people.”