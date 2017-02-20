Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 189 Seeds: 4943 Comments: 72415 Since: Jan 2009

ND lawmakers say Blue Laws should remain so wives can make breakfast in bed

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: valleynewslive.com
Seeded on Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:26 AM
Repeal of the Blue Laws in North Dakota has hit another roadblock. The House of Representatives voted against getting rid of them.

But, what's coming to light now are the comments made by male house members on the chamber floor. Their argument for keeping the law? So wives can use that time to make their husbands breakfast in bed.

