ND lawmakers say Blue Laws should remain so wives can make breakfast in bed

Repeal of the Blue Laws in North Dakota has hit another roadblock. The House of Representatives voted against getting rid of them.
But, what's coming to light now are the comments made by male house members on the chamber floor. Their argument for keeping the law? So wives can use that time to make their husbands breakfast in bed.
Seeded on Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:26 AM
