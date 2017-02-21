Newsvine

Sure, The Audi Ad Was Sweet, But Very Few Women Actually Work There | The Huffington Post

Audi is getting lots of credit for running a Super Bowl ad endorsing equal pay for women. It’s a great message well worth spreading, considering that women still make just 80 cents for every dollar earned by men.

The hiccup is that Audi doesn’t seem to employ very many women.

Just 22 percent of the automaker’s U.S. employees are female, the company told The Huffington Post in an email. At higher levels, the numbers are worse: Just 12 percent of senior management is female. There are only two women on its 14-person U.S. executive team. And the company’s global management board consists entirely of men:

