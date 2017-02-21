Newsvine

CIA analyst resigns because of President Trumps "disturbing" actions in office

Over a decade ago, Edward Price told his father that he was going to get a job at the Central Intelligence Agency. It wouldn’t just be his “first real job,” he told his dad — it would be his career, passion and life.

That all changed when President Donald Trump was elected.

“Despite working proudly for Republican and Democratic presidents, I reluctantly concluded that I cannot in good faith serve this administration as an intelligence professional,” Price, who had worked at the CIA since 2006, wrote in a resignation letter published in full by the Washington Post on Monday.

