Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart News

Milo Yiannopoulos, a leader of the "alt-right" white nationalist movement, resigned his position as an editor at Breitbart News on Tuesday. Over the weekend, video of Yiannopoulos appearing to condone pedophilia resurfaced.

"I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues' important job, which is why today I am resigning from Breitbart effective immediately," Yiannopoulos said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. "This decision is mine alone."

He called the furor over his comments "a cynical media witch hunt from people who don't care about children."

"They care about destroying me and my career, and by extension my allies," Yiannopoulos said.

He said he did not speak to top White House strategist Steve Bannon, the Breitbart chair who took a leave of absence to run Trump's campaign, about his resignation.