Speaker Ryan to take quiet border trip - CNNPolitics.com

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:31 AM
Paul Ryan is headed to the US-Mexico border this week. His staff is keeping quiet on the details. The other members of Congress who are joining Ryan on the trip aren't being so tight-lipped.
CNN's Manu Raju shared some details from his sources on the Hill. "Congressman John Carter, of Texas, told reporters last week one of the reasons they are going down there is to look at what can and can't be done in terms of building the wall along the border with Mexico -- whether or not they can actually fulfill Donald Trump's main campaign promise," said Raju.
"It comes, of course, as a number of Republicans and conservatives, in particular, are concerned about the price tag of this wall, upwards of $20 billion -- and demanding spending cuts to pay for the wall."

