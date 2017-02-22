"Morning Joe" reveals the secret panic of GOP lawmakers after Trump's unhinged press conference - Salon.com

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski weighed in on Trump’s alternative press conference early Friday. Horrified by the president’s narcissism and deceit, the “Morning Joe” hosts also revealed why Trump’s “fake news” battle has just begun.

“That would have been a really funny hour or so of television if he weren’t president of the United States,” Scarborough remarked. “It was one of the most chaotic, rambling press conferences anybody has ever seen.”

“I do get good ratings, you have to admit that,” President Trump said from the podium, offering his own brand of “fake news” with easily debunkable claims.