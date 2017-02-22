WATCH: Khrushchev's granddaughter: "Trump acts as if he doesn't represent America and that's what undermines American democracy" - Salon.com

Nina Khrushcheva is no stranger to controversial political leaders. The granddaughter of former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, who famously oversaw the Soviet Union’s role in the Cuban missile crisis standoff with the U.S., she became close to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and even hoped that he would marry her in an epic political union.

Now she looks at some contemporary leaders — both Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump — with a critical eye.

“Donald Trump acts as if he doesn’t represent America, and I think that is what undermines American democracy more — more than anything,” Khrushcheva declared in a recent Salon Talks interview.