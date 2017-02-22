Newsvine

Amid Trump's immigration crackdown, court weighs rights for non-citizens

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: US News & World Report
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:16 PM
A closely divided Supreme Court grappled Tuesday with whether a Mexican couple can sue a U.S. Border Patrol agent for fatally shooting their unarmed teenage son in Mexico from the American side of the border, a case which could ultimately help determine whether foreign citizens have rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Sweeping in questions anchored in the U.S. government's use of drone strikes to the separation of government powers, the court probed the central premise of the case before it, Mesa v. Hernandez: That agent Jesus Mesa violated the constitutional rights of the Mexican teenager, 15-year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, when the officer shot into Mexico during a confrontation seven years ago.

